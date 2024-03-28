After Dilip Ghosh, BJP nominee Abhijit Gangopadhyay’s remark on Mamata sparks row

Kolkata: Former justice-turned-BJP candidate Abhijit Gangopadhyay courted controversy after he was heard saying in a purported video clip that the “death knell of Mamata Banerjee” has started ringing.

The Trinamool Congress claimed that the BJP’s Tamluk candidate wished the death of the TMC supremo and West Bengal chief minister, while the saffron party said what Gangopadhyay meant was the “political death of the TMC”.

The video which surfaced on Thursday purportedly showed Gangopadhyay telling a reporter, "It seems the death knell of Mamata Banerjee has already started ringing."

PTI did not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Senior TMC leader and minister Sashi Panja said it appears a competition is going on among BJP candidates to show "how bad their utterances can get."