Amit Shah likely to visit Bengal, launch BJP's membership drive on October 27

<p>Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to visit West Bengal on October 27, during which he will launch the state leg of the BJP's membership drive, party leaders said.</p>.<p>Shah, who is also the Union Minister for Cooperation, will attend two government programmes during his stay as well, they said.</p>.<p>"Amit Shah ji will arrive in Bengal on Saturday night. On Sunday, he will first attend two government events - one of the Union Home Ministry at International Land Port 'Petrapole' and another programme of the Union Ministry of Cooperation at Arambagh.</p>.<p>"He will then attend the party's membership drive programme at the Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre (EZCC)," BJP state president and Union minister Sukanta Majumdar said.</p>.<p>Besides, Shah will hold closed-door organisational meetings with the state leadership, party sources said.</p>.<p>According to its state leaders, following the disappointing Lok Sabha results in Bengal in which the BJP secured only 12 out of 42 seats - six fewer than in 2019 - Shah's presence at the membership drive in Kolkata is expected to serve as a morale booster for party workers in the state.</p>.<p>This will be the home minister's first visit to West Bengal after the Lok Sabha polls in April-May and the RG Kar hospital incident, where a woman doctor was raped and murdered, triggering a nationwide uproar.</p>