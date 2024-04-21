JOIN US
IPL
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Amit Shah skips Darjeeling rally as helicopter fails to land due to inclement weather

Shah was scheduled to address the rally in support of BJP candidate Raju Bista, for Darjeeling Lok Sabha seat.
Last Updated 21 April 2024, 11:24 IST

Follow Us

Darjeeling: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday could not attend a scheduled election rally in Darjeeling town of West Bengal as his helicopter failed to land due to inclement weather, a party leader said.

Shah was scheduled to address the rally in support of BJP candidate for Darjeeling Lok Sabha seat, Raju Bista.

"Amit Shah ji's visit to Darjeeling had to be cancelled as his helicopter failed to land in Darjeeling because of bad weather," he said.

Later, while talking to reporters, Bista, who is the local MP, said Shah might come to the hills at a later date before Darjeeling Lok Sabha seat goes to polls on April 26.

Local BJP leaders addressed the gathering.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 21 April 2024, 11:24 IST)
India NewsBJPAmit ShahWest BengalDarjeelingLok Sabha electionsLok Sabha Elections 2024

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT