Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Attack on TMC councillor: Prime accused nabbed, taxi driver arrested

Primary investigation revealed that the arrested taxi driver, Ahmed, had driven Singh and his associate Iqbal on Thursday night from Howrah station to the city's Port area where they stayed.
PTI
Last Updated : 16 November 2024, 10:50 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 November 2024, 10:50 IST
India NewsWest BengalTMCKolkataKolkata policeKolkata Municipal Corporation

Follow us on :

Follow Us