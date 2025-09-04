<p>Kolkata: BJP chief whip Shankar Ghosh was on Thursday suspended from the West Bengal assembly for the rest of the day for creating a ruckus during a discussion on a government resolution over "atrocities" against Bengali migrants, Speaker Biman Banerjee said.</p>.<p>The suspension came after BJP MLAs began raising slogans as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was about to speak on the resolution.</p>.BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari suspended for remainder of West Bengal special session.<p>The BJP legislators sought to know why Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari was suspended on September 2.</p>.<p>When Ghosh refused to leave, assembly marshals were called in, and he was dragged out of the House.</p>.<p>The chief minister condemned the BJP MLAs for the "unparliamentary conduct", asserting that they were attempting to derail a serious discussion concerning the rights and safety of Bengali migrants.</p>.<p>As chaos prevailed, both the treasury and opposition benches started raising slogans, leading to multiple adjournments.</p>