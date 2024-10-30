Bengal doctor rapes patient after injecting sedatives, films it, extorts Rs 4 lakh: Report

<p> A Bengal doctor was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly raping a 24-year-old woman patient at Hasnabad in Bengal North 24 Parganas. </p><p>The accused, in his mid 40s, reportedly injected the victim with sedatives to make her unconscious and then filmed the sexual assault. He then allegedly extorted Rs 4 lakh from her by threatening to release the footage on social media. The doctor allegedly sexually assaulted her multiple times by blackmailing her with the video, <em>The Times of India</em> <a href="https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/kolkata/kolkata-doctor-arrested-for-allegedly-raping-patient-using-sedatives-and-blackmailing-her/articleshow/114737400.cms" rel="nofollow">reported</a>. </p><p>The incident became known after the survivor, and her husband -- who works in Bihar -- decided to lodge an FIR with the Hasnabad police station against the accused -- Nur Alam Sardar -- on Monday evening. </p>.8-year-old girl raped and murdered in Palghar; son of ex-sarpanch held.<p>The police arrested him from his residence-cum-clinic subsequently. Police said that the woman's statement in the case was recorded and the accused was produced in court, while investigation into the matter remains on. </p><p>Sardar was remanded in police custody for four days. The woman, in her complaint, had alleged that when she went to the doctor for treatment a few days ago while her husband was out of the state, he had tranquilised and raped her. </p><p>This news comes even as West Bengal reels from the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal/kolkata-doctor-rape-murder-case-all-you-need-to-know-3148176">horrific rape and murder</a> of a junior doctor at the government-run R G Kar Hospital in Kolkata. </p>