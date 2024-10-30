Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Bengal doctor rapes patient after injecting sedatives, films it, extorts Rs 4 lakh: Report

The police arrested him from his residence-cum-clinic.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 30 October 2024, 09:08 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 October 2024, 09:08 IST
India NewsWest BengalCrimes against womenrape

Follow us on :

Follow Us