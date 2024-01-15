Bengal govt giving holiday for Shab-e-Barat, why not for Makar Sankranti, Ram Navami, asks Suvendu Adhikari

West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Monday blamed the Trinamool Congress-led state government for offering holiday on account of Shab-e-Barat, a festival observed by the Muslim community, but not on Makar Sankranti and Ram Navami.

In a post on X, Adhikari wrote that there’s no holiday for Makar Sankranti on January 15 and for Ram Navami on April 17. However, for Shab-e-Barat, which falls on February 25, there’s a public holiday the next day, on Monday.

The leader stated that even in Pakistan, there’s no public holiday for Shab-e-Barat. “The festival is categorised in the List of Optional Holidays. And there is no additional option to opt for a holiday on Monday as this time around Shab-e-Barat is going to be celebrated on Sunday,” Adhikari stated.