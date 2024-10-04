Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Bengal junior doctors call off 'total cease work'; threaten hunger strike if demands not met

'We will give the state administration 24 hours to fulfill our demands or else we will start a hunger strike till death,' a doctor said.
PTI
Last Updated : 04 October 2024, 15:52 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 October 2024, 14:13 IST
India NewsWest Bengalrape

Follow us on :

Follow Us