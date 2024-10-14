Home
Bengal: Monk accuses BJP MP Ananta Maharaj of abuse, saffron party leader denies charge

The incident, which was denied by the BJP MP, sparked a war of words between the TMC and the saffron party in the area.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 October 2024, 14:38 IST

Published 14 October 2024, 14:38 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalIndian PoliticsTMCabuseMonk

