Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Bengali migrants’ harassment: Priests, drummers fear travelling to other states this festive season

Reports of Bengali-speaking migrants being allegedly harassed in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, and Rajasthan have cast a long shadow over the season of celebration.
Last Updated : 01 September 2025, 10:44 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 September 2025, 10:44 IST
India NewsWest BengalDurga Puja

Follow us on :

Follow Us