BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh new opposition chief whip in Bengal assembly

PTI
Last Updated : 25 June 2024, 12:25 IST
Kolkata: BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh was appointed as the new opposition chief whip in the West Bengal assembly, officials said on Tuesday.

This announcement follows the resignation of BJP MLA Manoj Tigga who was elected as an MP from Alipurduars, leaving the chief whip's position vacant.

Ghosh, who represents Siliguri constituency, and is serving his first term as an MLA, joined the BJP from CPI(M) ahead of the 2021 assembly elections.

He is known to have a close association with Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal assembly.

Published 25 June 2024, 12:25 IST
