BJP slams Mamata for her food security claim, says it's cruel joke on poor

According to BJP's IT department head Amit Malviya, 69 per cent of Bengal's children in the age group of six-59 months are anaemic, up from 54 per cent cited in the fourth edition of the survey.
Last Updated : 01 September 2025, 09:45 IST
Published 01 September 2025, 09:45 IST
India NewsWest BengalMamata Banerjee

