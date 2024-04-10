BJP supporters stage road blockade over damage to CCTV camera at leader's house in Kolkata

Kolkata: BJP supporters on Wednesday staged a road blockade on the busy Amherst Street in Kolkata over unidentified persons allegedly breaking a CCTV camera installed at the residence of a leader of the saffron party.
BJP's North Kolkata district president Tamoghna Ghosh said that a CCTV camera installed on the outer wall of his house was damaged on Tuesday night.
"I am at Amherst Street police station to lodge a complaint," he said.
In protest against the incident, BJP supporters blocked the road in front of the police station and raised slogans against the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).
A police officer said they were looking into the matter.
