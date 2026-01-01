<p>New Delhi: Setting a target of 22 of the 28 seats in the Kolkata region, Home Minister Amit Shah told party workers in the state during his recent visit this year, the BJP will finally win Bengal. Shah was on a three-day visit to the state and left for the Capital on Wednesday. </p><p>Leaving no stone unturned, Shah held a meeting with the party’s MLAs and MPs as well as with the RSS to secure a victory. A key poll plank will be “infiltrators”, an issue that has earned the saffron party rich dividends in neighbouring Assam.</p>.At 28, TMC recasts identity politics as West Bengal heads into high-stakes poll year.<p>He told workers to believe that the BJP will win Bengal, one of the few states where it is yet to break through. In his public meeting in the state, Shah asserted that the Mamata Banerjee government is to blame for the growing population of “infiltrators” and that her government has blamed the BSF for it. </p><p>In his meeting with lawmakers, Shah asked the MPs and MLAs to hold meetings in their respective constituencies atleast four days in a week, in addition to holding daily corner meetings till the polls. He asked party workers to work hard for tickets in the upcoming elections. </p><p>Shah also held closed door meetings with former state resident Sukanta Majumder, current president Samik Bhattacharjee as well as Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari. He also held a meeting where Sunil Bansal, Bhupender Yadav as well as Amit Malviya were present. Sources said that Shah has indicated that Dilip Ghosh will be given prominent duties this term. </p><p>Party workers said that Shah wanted them to work doubly hard in the Kolkata region as well as in areas that surround it, including North and South 24 Parganas as well as Howrah district, which accounts for 140 seats in total. </p><p>He has also laid out a plan where the party’s “vistaraks” will fan out across the state. Shah also set targets for ensuring a presence across the state’s 80,000-odd polling booths. </p>