BJP’s Arjun Singh claims conspiracy to kill him, TMC calls him ‘mentally bankrupt’

The BJP leader further claimed that there were plots being hatched by the administration to harm him and Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of the Opposition.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 November 2024, 14:18 IST

Published 14 November 2024, 14:18 IST
India NewsWest BengalTMCKolkata

