Body of woman 'raped, murdered' found in Bengal's Krishnanagar

Police said the body of the unidentified woman, aged around 20-22 years, with partially burnt face was found near the SP office in Ashrampara locality.
PTI
Last Updated : 16 October 2024, 11:06 IST

Published 16 October 2024, 11:06 IST
India NewsWest BengalCrimemurderrape

