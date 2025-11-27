Menu
BSF seizes gold biscuits worth over Rs 1 crore hidden in cycle in West Bengal’s Malda

The gold biscuits were hidden in a cycle, and the rider abandoned it during searches and managed to escape, a BSF statement said.
Last Updated : 27 November 2025, 08:53 IST
Published 27 November 2025, 08:53 IST
India NewsCrimeGoldMalda

