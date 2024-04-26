Calcutta HC directs NIA to file report on clashes in Murshidabad over Ram Navami celebrations

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Friday instructed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to submit a report regarding the clashes in West Bengal's Murshidabad district during Ram Navami celebrations, stating whether the probe should be handed over to the central agency.

The court noted that the Murshidabad district SP in a report had referred to alleged use of bombs and other weapons resulting in injuries during the clashes in Beldanga and Saktipur on April 13 and 17.

A division bench presided by Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam directed the NIA to file a report on the clashes and other allegations made in two PILs and the alleged use of bombs.

The bench, also comprising Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya, directed the NIA to state in the report whether the FIRs registered in connection with the clashes be transferred to the central agency.