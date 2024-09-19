CM Mamata sees 'conspiracy' behind Bengal floods, blames Centre

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday accused the Centre of failing to carry out dredging at the DVC dams, which released water resulting in floods in several districts of the state.

Banerjee held the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) accountable for the "man-made" floods and suggested there was a conspiracy behind the situation in the state. DVC dams are located at Maithon and Panchet, both along the Jharkhand-Bengal border.

While supervising the flood conditions at Pashkura in Paschim Medinipur district, she warned that she would sever all ties with the corporation.