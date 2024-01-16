Coast Guard rescues 140 pilgrims after boat runs aground amid thick fog in Bengal's Gangasagar

A boat ferrying 400 pilgrims ran ground off at Namkhana, Kakdwip area near the Gangasagar pilgrimage site in West Bengal, after which the Indian Coast Guard launched a major rescue operation.

The pilgrims were returning from Gangasagar after taking a holy dip on the occasion of Makar Sankranti when the boat carrying them ran aground due to poor visibility, owing to the dense fog in the region.

The Coast Guard personnel deployed hovercrafts from Haldia industrial port city, and have been successful in rescuing around 140 pilgrims so far, ANI reported. The rescue operations are currently underway.