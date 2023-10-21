Durga Puja, Bengal nobody’s ‘monopoly’: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Abhishek Banerjee’s remarks

Kolkata: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday said that the festival of Durga Puja, Kolkata and West Bengal are nobody’s “monopoly”.

The minister was responding to reporters’ questions on Trinamool’s claims that the BJP leaders were making a beeline for Bengal this festive season with Lok Sabha elections approaching.

Pradhan said that neither the festive occasion nor Kolkata and West Bengal are anybody’s monopoly.

The minister visited a well-known puja venue in central Kolkata, modelled on Ayodhya Ram Mandir.