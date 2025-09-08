<p>Kolkata: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/enforcement-directorate">Enforcement Directorate</a> (ED) on Monday launched a series of coordinated raids at over 20 locations spread across <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-bengal">West Bengal</a>, including Kolkata, targeting individuals and businesses found to be allegedly involved in a sand smuggling racket, a senior official said.</p><p>Raids were being carried out in several areas, including Behala, Regent Park, Bidhannagar, and Kalyani, in connection with the scam, he said.</p><p>The ED officials conducting the raids were accompanied by a large number of personnel of the central security forces.</p><p>At the centre of the operation was Sheikh Jahirul, a prominent figure in the racket in Jhargram district of West Bengal. ED sleuths were conducting searches at his sprawling residence located near Subarnarekha River in Gopiballavpur, he added.</p><p>"Searches were underway at Jahirul's residence, office and vehicles. He is accused of being heavily involved in the illegal sand extraction and trade business," the official said, adding that a huge amount of cash was seized from his premises.</p>.ED raids Chitradurga MLA’s house \nfor third time, seizes valuables.<p>Incidentally, Jahirul, who owns several sand mines, used to be a bicycle mechanic before working as a village police officer and ultimately transitioning into the sand trade, he added.</p><p>The ED officials are simultaneously raiding properties and offices of other sand mine owners in Beliaberia and Jamboni blocks in Jhargram district.</p><p>"The operation is focused on uncovering the financial networks tied to the illicit sand trade. We suspect that a significant amount of money from the racket has been funnelled into various insurance companies and business ventures," he said.</p><p>ED sleuths are combing through business records, financial documents, and properties linked to key figures in the operation, he added.</p><p>In Kolkata, officials from the central agency were conducting searches at two offices of a mining company -- one located in Behala and another in Salt Lake Sector 5.</p><p>"Our officials have seized several bank accounts and other documents during the raid. They are also cross-checking the company's accounts and speaking with the employees present," he said, adding that they were also searching the residences of the owners of the company.</p>