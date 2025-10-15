<p>https://www.deccanherald.com/india/indian-railways-launched-door-to-door-parcel-service-between-mumbai-and-kolkata-3764307Kolkata: A second-year student of a private engineering college in Kolkata was allegedly raped by her classmate, and the accused was arrested from the Anandapur area in the southern part of the city, police said.</p>.<p>The woman, who came to West Bengal to study, filed a complaint against her classmate at the Anandapur Police Station, alleging that she became unconscious after consuming drinks laced with drugs, and later, she was raped by the accused, a senior officer said.</p>.Indian Railways launched door-to-door parcel service between Mumbai and Kolkata.<p>"The student in her complaint alleged that she was staying in a rented flat in Anandapur, where the accused came and mixed drugs in her drinks. She became unconscious after drinking it and was later raped by her classmate," the officer said.</p>.<p>The incident was reported days after a medical college student in West Bengal's Durgapur was allegedly gang-raped when she went outside the campus.</p>.<p>The accused went into hiding for a few days, the officer said, adding that he was arrested as he returned home in Anandapur.</p>.<p>The accused, when produced before a city court, was sent to police custody till October 22.</p>.<p>"We have started the investigation, and the details of what happened will be revealed soon," the officer added. </p>