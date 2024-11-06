Home
Ensure peace is maintained in all localities during festive season: Calcutta HC to West Bengal govt

The court said that it is the responsibility of the state to ensure that people celebrate the festival with the usual fervour without any hindrance.
PTI
Last Updated : 06 November 2024, 09:39 IST

Published 06 November 2024, 09:39 IST
