First consignment of hilsa fish from Bangladesh reaches India

Bangladesh had recently approved the export of 1,200 tonnes of hilsa to India for the festive season, with the shipment window fixed between September 16 and October 5.
Last Updated : 17 September 2025, 09:46 IST
Published 17 September 2025, 09:46 IST
