Former Bengal FM Amit Mitra tests positive for COVID-19, hospitalised

The economist, who is currently the principal chief advisor to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, has been keeping unwell for some time.
15 July 2024, 13:55 IST

Kolkata: Former West Bengal finance minister Amit Mitra was hospitalised on Monday after he tested positive for COVID-19, an official said.

The septuagenarian is being treated at an isolated intensive care unit, he said.

"Mr Mitra was hospitalised this afternoon after he tested positive for COVID-19 as well as influenza. He has several comorbidities, but he is stable. Doctors are constantly monitoring his condition," the official told PTI.

The economist, who is currently the principal chief advisor to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, has been keeping unwell for some time.

Published 15 July 2024, 13:55 IST
