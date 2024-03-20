I-T conducts searches at TMC leader Swarup Biswas's residence

Kolkata: Officials of the Income Tax (IT) investigation wing are conducting search operations at the residence of Trinamool Congress leader Swarup Biswas here on Wednesday, IT sources said.

Swarup is the brother of West Bengal Power Minister Arup Biswas.

IT officials are conducting search operations at six locations of Biswas in the city on allegations of tax evasion and possessing disproportionate assets, they said.