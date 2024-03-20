JOIN US
india west bengal

I-T conducts searches at TMC leader Swarup Biswas's residence

I-T officials are conducting search operations at six locations of Biswas in the city on allegations of tax evasion and possessing disproportionate assets, they said.
Last Updated 20 March 2024, 08:49 IST

Kolkata: Officials of the Income Tax (IT) investigation wing are conducting search operations at the residence of Trinamool Congress leader Swarup Biswas here on Wednesday, IT sources said.

Swarup is the brother of West Bengal Power Minister Arup Biswas.

IT officials are conducting search operations at six locations of Biswas in the city on allegations of tax evasion and possessing disproportionate assets, they said.

The search operations started this morning, they added.

(Published 20 March 2024, 08:49 IST)
