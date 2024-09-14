Kolkata Rape-Murder Updates | Doctors write to Modi, Murmu as protests continue

Agitating junior doctors in West Bengal have written to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting their intervention in the R G Kar hospital impasse over the alleged rape and murder of a doctor. Meanwhile, a local court in Kolkata on Friday turned down CBI’s appeal to conduct a narco analysis test on the prime accused Sanjay Roy. Stay tuned to DH to get latest updates on the Kolkata rape-murder case.