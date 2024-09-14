Kolkata Rape-Murder Updates | Doctors write to Modi, Murmu as protests continue
Agitating junior doctors in West Bengal have written to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting their intervention in the R G Kar hospital impasse over the alleged rape and murder of a doctor. Meanwhile, a local court in Kolkata on Friday turned down CBI’s appeal to conduct a narco analysis test on the prime accused Sanjay Roy. Stay tuned to DH to get latest updates on the Kolkata rape-murder case.
Last Updated : 14 September 2024, 03:41 IST
08:2614 Sep 2024
08:2614 Sep 2024
08:2614 Sep 2024
Left conducts protest march to Kolkata Police headquarters, demands CP's resignation
The CPI(M)-led Left Front on Friday conducted a protest march to Kolkata police headquarters to press for the resignation of police commissioner Vineet Goyal over alleged mishandling of the rape and murder of a woman doctor at RG Kar Hospital on August 9.
Pro-TMC intellectuals voice concern over continued ‘cease work’ by junior doctors
Kolkata: A forum of pro-TMC intellectuals on Friday expressed concern that the continued ‘cease work’ by junior doctors for over a month is affecting the healthcare sector in West Bengal.
Accused Sanjay Roy denies to undergo narco test, court turns down CBI plea
Kolkata: A local court here on Friday turned down CBI’s appeal to conduct a narco analysis test on the prime accused in the alleged rape and murder of a doctor at the RG Kar hospital here, an officer said.
Published 14 September 2024, 03:41 IST