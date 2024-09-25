Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Kolkata: Man arrested for trying to videograph GPO employee in ladies' washroom

The incident happened around 11.50 am when the complainant was using the ladies' washroom of her office at GPO. The accused was trying to capture a video with his mobile phone through the door slit, cops said.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 September 2024, 23:51 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Kolkata: A 34-year-old man was arrested from the Kolkata General Post Office (GPO) on Tuesday for allegedly trying to videograph a female employee when she was inside the washroom, police said.

The accused is a casual staffer of the GPO and a resident of Ultadanga, they said.

"The incident happened around 11.50 am when the complainant was using the ladies' washroom of her office at GPO. The accused was trying to capture a video with his mobile phone through the door slit. He was caught red-handed by other staffers," a police officer said.

A case was registered at the Hare Street police station, and an investigation started, he said.

The mobile phone was seized, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 September 2024, 23:51 IST
India NewsKolkatapost office

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT