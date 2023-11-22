JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Kolkata metro train services partially hit; body found on tracks

Metro train services, however, were running from Dakhineswar to Maidan stations, officials said.
Last Updated 22 November 2023, 10:28 IST

Follow Us

Kolkata: Kolkata Metro railway services were partially hampered after a body was found on the tracks between Tollygunge and Rabindra Sarobar stations on Wednesday, officials said.

A driver noticed the body at around 9:47 am, following which train services to and from Tollygunge to Kabi Subhas station were suspended, he said.

"We are trying to recover the body from the tracks as quickly as possible. We have informed the police. Hopefully, train services will be resumed soon,' the official told PTI.

Metro train services, however, were running from Dakhineswar to Maidan stations, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 22 November 2023, 10:28 IST)
India NewsKolkataKolkata Metro

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT