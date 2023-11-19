Kolkata Municipal Corporation to use 42 artificial ponds, ghats for Chhath festivities: Report

The conclusion of Chhath festivities on Monday will see the utilisation of 42 artificial ponds and ghats placed throughout Kolkata by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), the Indian Express reported on Sunday.
KMC officials told the publication that these artificial setups are necessary due to the restriction imposed on religious activities around the city's major lakes, Subhas Sarovar and Rabindra Sarovar, by the National Green Tribunal in 2017.
As per the report, these artificial ponds and ghats have been established in various locations such as Kidderpore, EM Bypass, Golf Gardens, Kasba, Patuli, Tollygunge, Ballygunge, and Beliaghata.
Maninder Singh, who serves as the national president of Rashtriya Bihari Samaj, informed the publication that certain ghats are permanent while others are temporary. He also underscored the importance of providing amenities such as changing rooms, toilets, and ambulance services to guarantee the safety and convenience of women devotees participating in Chhath rituals at these ghats.