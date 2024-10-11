Home
Kolkata rape-murder case: Junior doctor on fast admitted to hospital after his condition worsened

The medic was identified as Aniket Mahato, one of the seven on fast unto death since Saturday evening.
PTI
Last Updated : 10 October 2024, 22:55 IST

Published 10 October 2024, 22:55 IST
India NewsWest BengalKolkata

