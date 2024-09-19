Home
Kolkata Rape-Murder Case Updates: Talks between Bengal govt, docs fail to resolve stalemate

Hello, readers! The West Bengal government had on Wednesday invited the junior doctors agitating over the R G Kar rape-murder incident for a meeting at the state secretariat, responding to their request for a fresh round of talks. Unlike Monday, when Banerjee headed the delegation, the meeting on Wednesday was headed by Chief Secretary Manoj Pant. However, the meeting remained 'inconclusive' as the medics were unhappy with the outcome. This also means that the doctors will continue with their agitation and cease work movement. Stay tuned to DH to track all the updates on the R G Kar rape-murder case.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 19 September 2024, 03:04 IST

R G KAR impasse: Medics to continue strike after 2nd round of talks remain inconclusive

The second round of talks between junior doctors and officials of the West Bengal government on Wednesday failed to break the medics' strike over the RG Kar issue, following the state's refusal to give written minutes of the meeting, the doctors alleged.

After the meeting, the medics announced they will continue with their agitation and 'cease work' movement till the government issues written directives on the safety of doctors in state-run hospitals as agreed in the meeting.

CBI questions senior govt doctor in RG Kar hospital case

The CBI on Wednesday questioned a senior government doctor in connection with its investigation into the rape-murder of the medic at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, officials said.

Dr Anjan Adhikari, the medical superintendent-cum-vice principal (MSVP) of Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, was questioned by the CBI at its office in the CGO Complex in Salt Lake, they said.

He was summoned for questioning after CBI officers found his phone number in the call list of TMC MLA Sudipto Roy, who is also the chairman of the patient welfare committee of the RG Kar hospital, they added.

Via PTI

Talks between Bengal govt, docs fail to resolve stalemate

The second round of talks between agitating junior doctors and officials of the West Bengal government failed to resolve the impasse due to the RG Kar issue on Wednesday night despite the meeting taking place on a "positive note", following the state government's refusal to hand over written minutes of the talks, the doctors alleged.

The stirring medics announced that they would continue with their agitation and 'cease work' till the government issues written directives on the safety and security measures for doctors in state-run hospitals as agreed in the talks.

Via PTI

Published 19 September 2024, 03:04 IST
