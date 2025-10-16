<p>Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that a large 'Mahakaal' temple will come up in Siliguri, for which a trust will be formed.</p>.<p>Speaking to reporters in Darjeeling, she said the temple will be constructed next to the proposed convention centre in Siliguri.</p>.Bengal govt taking groundbreaking steps to ensure food security: CM Mamata Banerjee.<p>Mahakaal is another name of Lord Shiva in Hindu mythology.</p>.<p>"A large Mahakaal temple will come up near the proposed convention centre in Siliguri. For this, a trust needs to be formed", she said after offering prayers at the Mahakaal temple in Darjeeling.</p>.<p>The chief minister is on a public outreach programme in North Bengal, which had suffered heavily due to torrential rains and landslides in which 32 people had lost their lives.</p>.<p>She said the land for the temple will be given by the state government, while the construction of the temple will take some time. </p>