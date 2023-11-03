Mahua Moitra says ready for probe, calls for decency and protection against misogyny

Moitra, who alleged that she was asked irrelevant questions about her personal life during the committee's hearing, said, "I am always ready for the probe and to answer all the questions. But there has to be a line of decency which needs to be mentioned. I need protection from cheap and derogatory questioning. I have written about this to the Lok Sabha Speaker too."

The Krishnanagar MP affirmed her willingness to answer any questions related to the probe.