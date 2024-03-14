Mamata Banerjee's head injury happened due to accidental fall, claims brother

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday evening suffered a major injury on her forehead and was admitted to a hospital, the TMC said.

The 69-year-old leader had a fall inside her Kalighat home in south Kolkata after she returned after attending a programme, her family said.

"She fell somewhere inside the home and was immediately shifted to the hospital. She was bleeding from the forehead and stitches were required," her brother Kartik Banerjee told a Bengali news channel.

“Our chairperson @MamataOfficial sustained a major injury. Please keep her in your prayers,” the party posted on X along with pictures of Banerjee bleeding from her forehead, albeit without detailing the cause of injury.