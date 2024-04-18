'Stone pelting' at Ram Navami procession injures four in Bengal; Mamata blames BJP for instigating violence

Kolkata: At least four persons were injured in an alleged incident of stone pelting at a Ram Navami procession in West Bengal’s Purba Medinipore district, police said on Thursday.

At a rally in Bengal's Raiganj, CM Mamata Banerjee alleged that 'BJP instigated violence during Ram Navami celebrations.'

Four persons have been detained for their involvement in the incident that took place around 9.10 pm on Wednesday when the procession was passing through College More in Egra, a senior police officer said.

Police had to lathicharge to disperse the gathering, he said.