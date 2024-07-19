Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Mamata files appeal against order by Calcutta High Court barring her from making defamatory remarks against Governor

The single bench of the court had passed the interim order on Tuesday on a defamation suit filed by the governor.
PTI
Last Updated : 19 July 2024, 17:13 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday filed an appeal before a division bench of the Calcutta High Court challenging a single bench order restraining her and three others from making any defamatory or incorrect statement against Governor CV Ananda Bose.

The single bench of the court had passed the interim order on Tuesday on a defamation suit filed by the governor.

Speaking on a row over the oath-taking of two newly-elected TMC MLAs, Banerjee had made certain comments, over which Bose had filed the suit.

Banerjee challenged the single bench order which was applicable till August 14.

Besides Banerjee, the order restrained three others - newly elected MLAs Sayantika Banerjee and Reyat Hossain Sarkar, and TMC leader Kunal Ghosh - from making any defamatory or incorrect statement against Bose.

The matter now will be listed for hearing before a division bench. PTI AMR NN

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 July 2024, 17:13 IST
India NewsMamata Banerjeecalcutta high courtC V Ananda Bose

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT