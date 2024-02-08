JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Mamata slams BJP for raising NRC, UCC issues before Lok Sabha polls

Speaking at a post-state Budget press conference, she alleged that the BJP 'opportunistically raised' the issue of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act ahead of the upcoming elections.
Last Updated 08 February 2024, 14:25 IST

Follow Us

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday criticised the BJP for bringing up the issues of CAA, NRC and Uniform Civil Code (UCC) before the Lok Sabha elections and asserted that Bengal will show the way on how to fight against the divisive politics of the saffron camp.

Speaking at a post-state Budget press conference, she alleged that the BJP 'opportunistically raised' the issue of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act ahead of the upcoming elections.

"They are speaking about NRC, CAA and Uniform Civil Code ahead of elections. This is nothing but politics," she said.

"We will fight for our rights and our funds. Bengal will show the way to fight against divisive politics," she said without naming anyone.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 08 February 2024, 14:25 IST)
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsMamata Banerjeeuniform civil codeCAANRC

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT