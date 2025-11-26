Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Must protect guidance provided by Constitution when democracy is at stake: Mamata

Banerjee also paid her tributes to the members of the Constituent Assembly from Bengal, who "played a crucial role in shaping the Constitution".
Last Updated : 26 November 2025, 05:22 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 November 2025, 05:22 IST
Mamata BanerjeeConstitution\West Bengal

Follow us on :

Follow Us