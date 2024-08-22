Need laws that mandate conviction in rape cases within 50 days: TMC's Abhishek Banerjee

Kolkata: Pitching for laws that mandate convictions in sexual assault cases within 50 days, senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday said that while protests were underway over the rape and murder of a medic at R G Kar hospital in Kolkata, 900 more such cases happened in the country.

Banerjee urged the states to push the Centre for a comprehensive anti-rape law that ensures swift and strict justice.

"Over the past 10 days, while the nation has been protesting against the #RGKarMedicalCollege incident and demanding justice, 900 rapes have occurred across different parts of India - during the very time when people were on the streets protesting against this horrible crime," he posted on X.