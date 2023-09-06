Netaji's grandnephew Chandra Kumar Bose resigns from BJP, says not allowed to 'propagate inclusive ideology'

'My discussions (with BJP) then centered on the inclusive ideology of the Bose Brothers (Netaji and his elder brother Sarat Chandra Bose, also a freedom fighter). My understanding, both then and later, had been that I would propagate this ideology across the country on the BJP Platform. It was also decided to form an Azad Hind Morcha within the framework of BJP with the primary objective to propagate Netaj's ideology of uniting all communities as Bharatiyas, irrespective of religion, caste and creed,' he said in his resignation letter to BJP national president J P Nadda.