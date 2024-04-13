JOIN US
IPL
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

NHRC flags human rights violations in Bengal's troubled Sandeshkhali

The spot enquiry report by the NHRC has been sent to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police of the state.
Last Updated 13 April 2024, 05:58 IST

Follow Us

The National Human Rights Commission on Saturday flagged alleged human rights violations in a spot enquiry report on West Bengal's violence-hit Sandeshkhali, and said that this occurred "due to negligence in the prevention of such violation or abatement thereof by the public servant".

The spot enquiry report by the NHRC has been sent to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police of the state.

"The allegations of discrimination/denial of benefits of State/Central Government schemes such as old age pension, MGNREGA, Public distribution system, financial help to build their houses and toilets etc., by the concerned officials in connivance with the alleged group of persons is of deep concern. Further, allegations of deprivation of the right to vote are serious in nature and undermine the democratic values of the nation," the report said in one of its observations.

More to follow...

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 13 April 2024, 05:58 IST)
India NewsWest BengalNHRC

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT