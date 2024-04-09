NIA vs Bengal cops: Calcutta HC to hear plea by central agency today

Kolkata: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday moved the Calcutta High Court, seeking the quashing of an FIR against its officials who went to West Bengal's Bhupatinagar for a raid in connection with the agency’s probe into a blast case.

Justice Jay Sengupta granted permission to file the application and move his court in the post-recess session of the day, NIA counsel Arun Kumar Mohanty said.

The petition also seeks interim protection from any coercive action by the state police against the NIA officials.