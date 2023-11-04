Nobel winner Abhijit Banerjee’s mother passes away in Kolkata, Mamata condoles death

Kolkata: Economist Nirmala Banerjee, the mother of Nobel laureate Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee, passed away in Kolkata on Friday. She was 87.
The professor was trained at the London School of Economics and had taught economics at the Centre for Studies in Social Sciences, Kolkata. She was married to (late) Dipak Banerjee, an economist and a professor at Presidency College.
“She breathed her last today at Kolkata. I visited her at the hospital yesterday,” West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote on X on Friday.
“I came to know Nirmaladi well and have many sweet memories now. Her demise is a great loss to our public life. My deep condolences to Abhijit, Aniruddha, other family members including Esther Duflo, as well as Nirmaladi’s friends and students,” the chief minister stated.
The Trinamool Congress, in the evening, posted a video clip of the chief minister’s visit to the Nobel laureate’s residence in Kolkata to offer condolences.