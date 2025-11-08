Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

PM Modi, team suffer from 'Parliament-ophobia', alleges TMC's Derek O'Brien

The Rajya Sabha leader of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) took to X soon after Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the dates for the winter session.
Last Updated : 08 November 2025, 10:02 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 November 2025, 10:02 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsDerek O'Brien

Follow us on :

Follow Us