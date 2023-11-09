Raj Bhavan Kolkata counters charge of delaying Bills with ‘SPEED’

A new cell in Raj Bhavan has been created to coordinate between the state government and the assembly. The senior special secretary to the Governor, deputy secretary to Governor, assistant secretary, Governor’s secretariat, are members of the cell which is under the “concurrent” monitoring of the Governor.

In a note, the Raj Bhavan referred to media reports, which state that 22 bills have remained pending (with Raj Bhavan) over the last 12 years.

“A meeting of the officers concerned was convened by the Hon’ble Governor on 07.11.2023 at 06.00 p.m. to review the factual position. In the review meeting it was found that no Bill was pending in the Raj Bhavan. The State Government was informed accordingly. (sic),” the note stated.

Sharing a list of the bills, with their “status”, the Raj Bhavan clarified that that 12 bills are pending with the state government, one has received President’s assent with certain conditions, two bills are awaiting President’s consideration, and seven bills related to university-issues are sub-judice.