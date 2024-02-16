Sandeshkhali violence: Mayawati urges West Bengal govt to take action against culprits

"The state government should be impartial in this matter and take strict legal action against the culprits so that such incidents do not recur," the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister added.

Sandeshkhali, a village in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, has been witnessing protests over allegations of sexual abuse of women by a local TMC leader.

Several women in the region have accused the local Trinamool Congress strongman Shajahan Sheikh and his supporters of land-grab and sexually assaulting them under coercion.