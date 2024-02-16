JOIN US
west bengal

Sandeshkhali violence: Mayawati urges West Bengal govt to take action against culprits

BSP supremo Mayawati on Friday voiced concern over the violence in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali, and urged the Mamata Banerjee government to take 'strict action against the culprits.
Last Updated 16 February 2024, 09:07 IST

BSP supremo Mayawati on Friday voiced concern over the violence in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali, and urged the Mamata Banerjee government to take 'strict action against the culprits.

"The ongoing tension and violence in Sandeshkhali, West Bengal due to the recent incident of harassment of women etc.. is a matter of great concern," she said on X.

"The state government should be impartial in this matter and take strict legal action against the culprits so that such incidents do not recur," the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister added.

Sandeshkhali, a village in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, has been witnessing protests over allegations of sexual abuse of women by a local TMC leader.

Several women in the region have accused the local Trinamool Congress strongman Shajahan Sheikh and his supporters of land-grab and sexually assaulting them under coercion.

(Published 16 February 2024, 09:07 IST)
