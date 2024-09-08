South's #MeToo movement reaches Bengal; filmmaker Arindam Sil suspended by directors' body over sexual harassment allegations: Report

Arindam Sil, a Bengali filmmaker has been suspended by the Directors Association of Eastern India (DAEI) after a female actor accused him of sexually harassing her during one of the film shootings.
The DAEI statement said that based on "certain allegations" and "prima facie evidence", action was taken against Sil and he will be suspended till the investigation is thoroughly carried, as reported by India Today.
The actor who raised the matter said that Sil on the film set allegedly tried to kiss her on the cheek while explaining a shot.
Sil appeared before the Women's Commission on Friday and apologised for the act. In the letter, the filmmaker wrote, "If the actor has been insulted by my unintended behaviour, I sincerely apologise for it," as per the publication.
Recently, citing the Hema Committee report unravelling the casting couch factor in Malayalam film industry, Bengali actor Ritabhari Chakraborty alleged that many such reports have similarities with her own experiences.
"The Hema Commission report exposing the sexual assaults in the Malayalam film industry has left me thinking why is Bengali film industry not taking similar steps? So many reports that came up are similar to experiences I had or some actress I know did," she wrote in a Facebook post.
"Do we have no responsibility towards the young actresses that come to the business with dreams and are made to believe this is nothing but a sugar-coated brothel," she said.
Tagging the CM, she said, "@mamataofficial we want a similar investigation, report and reform." Without specifying, Ritabhari accused a section of people in the industry of indulging in abusive behaviour and called for unmasking them.
(With PTI inputs)
Published 08 September 2024, 06:22 IST