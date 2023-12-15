TMC accuses BJP, Amit Shah of using 'diversionary tactics' to shift blame in LS security breach row

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday accused the BJP of using diversionary tactics to hide the alleged failure of the Union home ministry in preventing the 'security breach' in Parliament.

Senior TMC leader and West Bengal minister Shashi Panja told reporters that instead of addressing the main question of the opposition why only 176 security personnel were present in Parliament on Wednesday instead of 300 on normal days, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the BJP are focusing on the arrested, their home states and people they were allegedly in touch with.

"Shah is yet to take responsibility for the glaring failure which put the lives of Parliamentarians at risk. To cover it up, the BJP is resorting to all sorts of diversionary tactics and weaving a narrative around the arrested in the case. How come the government or ruling party of a state, where one of the accused lived or visited in the past, be held responsible for the incident," she asked.

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the deadly 2001 Parliament terror attack, two persons on Wednesday jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors' gallery, shouted slogans and released yellow smoke from canisters that triggered panic and chaos in the House.